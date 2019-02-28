Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Nov. 25), Drake leveled serious allegations that Universal Music Group used bots, payola and deceptive advertising tactics to inflate the streaming numbers for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Predictably, a spokesperson has since denied the claims.

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear,” a representative for the company told Billboard.

The publication further noted that Spotify, who was accused of licensing “Not Like Us” at “drastically reduced rates” than normal, declined to comment on the situation.

In Drake’s initial pre-action petition, he claimed UMG “launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” His legal team at Frozen Moments LLC further argued that the music corporation violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

“UMG’s schemes were motivated, at least in part, by the desire of executives at Interscope [Records] to maximize their own profits,” Drake’s attorneys stated. “Executives at Interscope have been incentivized to maximize the financial success of Interscope through the promotion of ‘Not Like Us’ and its revitalizing impact on the artist’s prior recording catalog.”

The claims do call into question how Drake’s relationship with UMG, Spotify and even other streaming services like Apple will be affected going forward. Back in August, he debuted singles like “Housekeeping Knows,” “Blue Green Red” and the Young Thug and 21 Savage-assisted “It’s Up” through his burner Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt. Despite all three records potentially being able to benefit from a proper rollout, they didn’t reach DSPs until days later.

As for “Not Like Us,” the record is vying in five different categories at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, which is set to take place in February 2025.