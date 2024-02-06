Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher is returning to Brooklyn, New York, for two more nights. After doing four shows at the Barclays Center as a part of his “USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour," the singer announced on Tuesday (Oct. 29) that he’s coming back on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.

“Brooklyn, let’s run it back!” the Grammy Award winner captioned alongside footage of himself performing. The presale will begin on Wednesday (Oct. 30), followed by a general admission sale on Friday (Nov. 1) at 10 a.m. EDT.

The trek kicked off with a late start in August after the “Burn” artist suffered a neck injury during rehearsals. “My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night,” he shared before revealing that two of the Atlanta stops would be pushed back to Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.

As for the other forthcoming concerts, Usher is expected to sweep through major cities like Vancouver, Minneapolis, Seattle and Miami, to name a few. Afterward, in 2025, he’ll head overseas to perform in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin as a part of the Europe and United Kingdom leg.

At the previous Brooklyn concerts, Usher drew the likes of Muni Long, Taraji P. Henson, Victoria Monét, Yung Miami, Fat Joe and Ja Rule — some of which even took the stage with him. Other stars who came out to support the R&B icon elsewhere include Summer Walker, Tyla, Mary J. Blige, DDG and Halle Bailey.

The Raymond v Raymond musician took a break from touring earlier in the month to speak at Kamala Harris’ rally in Georgia. There, he praised the vice president as someone with “a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health, in our communities and gives everyone a chance to get ahead.”