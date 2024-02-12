Image Image Credit CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher knows how to use his charm to keep fans engaged. Saturday afternoon (Oct. 19), Kamala Harris’ administration enlisted him to speak to early voters in Georgia at a rally for the Democratic nominee.

During the lengthy monologue, he expressed, “Normally I’m up here to entertain, but today is something far, far more significant for Atlanta, and all of Georgia.” He later explained, “It’s just 17 days away from a very important election, and we have the opportunity to choose a new generation of leadership for our country.”

He also stated, “I'm supporting Kamala Harris because she fights for everyone's rights and freedom. It doesn't matter where you come from. She has a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health, in our communities, and gives everyone a chance to get ahead.”

Usher believes that voting for Harris is voting for freedom. While there were no cherries involved during his time on stage, he still had the women voter attendees in the palm of his hand. The highly decorated performer and R&B star was an ideal choice for the target audience.

Usher’s sold-out “Past Present and Future” tour has become one of the most talked about live shows in the music space. Known for his moments of serenading high-profile women guests, it is a must-see event. Stars like Summer Walker, Tyla, Mary J. Blige and many others were present to support his performances.

Prior to their public breakup, Halle Bailey and DDG went viral after DDG snatched the cherry from the “Superstar” singer to hand to Bailey himself. This became a hilarious moment on the internet as many men believe that Usher is too smooth for his own good.

Recently, Usher announced that the 20th anniversary edition of his classic album, Confessions will be available on Nov. 1. The RIAA diamond-certified LP featured some of his most popular songs like “Yeah,” “My Boo” featuring Alicia Keys and the title track, “Confessions.”

