Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher and Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Sept. 18), Coke Studio — brought to you by none other than The Coca-Cola Company — revealed Usher and Tyla as its latest collaborators. The pair is expected to contribute music and live performances, with the records to be announced at a later date.

“Being part of this year’s Coke Studio lineup is both an honor and an opportunity to engage with my fans through the power of music,” Usher shared, per Billboard. “Partnering with Coca-Cola to bring these experiences to life is exciting, and I can’t wait for fans to join us in the magic we’re crafting together.”

The Grammy Award-winning icon will hit the stage in October in Atlanta to do a live rendition of his song, while Tyla will perform hers in Johannesburg, South Africa later in the year.

The “Jump” hitmaker enthused, “I’m excited to perform in my hometown of Johannesburg as part of the Coke Studio platform. It’s a privilege to bring these vibrant moments to life and share the joy and energy with music lovers across the world.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome two of our favorite artists, Usher and Tyla, to our incredible 2024 lineup,” The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Head of Music and Culture Marketing Josh Burke added. “This year, Coke Studio offers unparalleled access to exclusive content and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Earlier in the month, the two artists went viral for dancing to “Water” together at the Brooklyn stop of Usher’s “PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour." The trek is notably scheduled to end in 2025, with its U.K. and European leg beginning a few months into the new year.

While the Queen of Popiano unfortunately didn’t get to hit the road for her debut album due to a “worsening injury,” she recently announced that a deluxe edition is on the way. In addition to her breakout single, the LP contained collaborations with Gunna, Travis Scott and Tems, to name a few.