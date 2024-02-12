Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher headlined 2024’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and now it is Kendrick Lamar’s turn. On Tuesday (Feb. 4), during an airing of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the “Yeah!” singer shared some advice ahead of the Compton MC’s big performance at the Caesars Superdome.

“The one thing that I would say is, savor the moment because you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance, but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it,” Usher urged Lamar, who is slated to hit the stage on Sunday (Feb. 9) in New Orleans.

He continued, “It might not be perfect [and] everything may not go exactly the way it’s supposed to, but if you are in your mind and stuck trying to make something perfect, you’re not going to look up, and smell the flowers and realize, ‘Wait a minute, I’m here, and I get a chance to have this moment, and I’m not going to get it again. I’m not going to get this moment back.’”

During Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Usher treated over 129 million viewers to a medley of his biggest hits. He ran through “Nice & Slow,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Caught Up” and “Burn,” while also bringing out special guests like Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Ludacris and Lil Jon.

Lamar has not revealed much about what fans can expect the night the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off, but SZA is confirmed to join him. Given how much “Not Like Us” dominated 2024, the 22-time Grammy winner might also bring it to his set.

“My encouragement to him is to really be present. I hope that he uses the moment well,” Usher told Hudson. “There’s a lot to be said for that young man and how he’s completely been an incredible benchmark for what it is to be an artist.”