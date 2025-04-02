Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Punch Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite “Not Like Us” being one of 2024’s biggest records, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by leaving it off his sixth studio album, GNX. However, thanks to Terrence “Punch” Henderson, we finally have some insight into why. On Monday (Feb. 3) night, the Top Dawg Entertainment president practically summed it up in one word: “integrity.”

While celebrating Top Dawg Entertainment’s historic night — with Doechii becoming the third woman to win Best Rap Album and SZA taking home Best R&B Song — Punch took some time to answer questions from fans. One person asked, “Do you have some education for us as to why Dot didn't include the mega smash on the album?”

Punch responded, “Integrity. That record was for the battle. The album was a separate thing. Could have put it on there to boost overall sales but choose to leave it for what it was.”

Had “Not Like Us” been included on GNX, it would have only added to the LP’s massive success. After all, the project debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with 319,000 album-equivalent units. As for the diss track itself, it surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify in January, preceded by two nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the Hot 100 the previous year.

On Sunday (Feb. 2) night, “Not Like Us” took home five Grammy Awards: Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Adding to the full-circle moment, Lamar gave a shout-out to Punch while accepting the last-mentioned honor.

“To the young artists, like my man Punch says, I just hope you respect the art form. That’s all,” the Compton native told the crowd. “Respect the art form [and it will] get you where you need to go. Alright, salute, I appreciate y'all. I love y'all."

As for the upcoming Sunday (Feb. 9), Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. Afterward, he and SZA will begin their much awaited “Grand National Tour” in April.