Victoria Monét and John Gaines have officially broken up, the former couple announced on Monday (Sept. 23), amid growing speculation surrounding their status. The pair released a joint statement via social media, where they also shut down any rumors of infidelity or toxic behavior.

“With good intentions, we honestly have been avoiding a formal statement about something as natural and as personal as love. We originally preferred to keep this out of the public,” the letter began. Monét and Gaines also opened up about the difficulties they faced trying to “respectfully and privately navigate” their new paths apart.

“We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter, [Hazel],” they continued. “It simply didn't work out and that's okay. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family. We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our No. 1 priority forever. No relationship status can remove or replace that fact.”

Monét and Gaines concluded, “Please allow us the peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent to the best of our ability for Hazel! We plan to remain a family regardless of our public facing title, so please when you see us together with Hazel, be understanding and gentle. We appreciate you all for hearing us out and hope to be kept in your well intentioned prayers.”

Fans were first introduced to Gaines via Monét’s “Moment” music video. The song itself appeared on 2020’s JAGUAR, which also housed cuts like “Experience” with Khalid and “A** Like That.”

In October, the Grammy-winning songstress will release JAGUAR II (Deluxe). It’s expected to introduce 10 additional tracks, including “SOS (Sex on Sight)” featuring Usher and her duet with Bryson Tiller, “We Might Even Be Falling In Love.”