Victoria Monét delivered the highly anticipated deluxe edition to JAGUAR II on Friday (Oct. 4). The project introduced 10 additional songs, including the pre-loved “Sex on Sight (SOS)” featuring Usher and “We Might Even Be Falling In Love” with Bryson Tiller.

“D**kAtNight” served as the opening track, with Monét owning her sexual confidence as a “newly single” woman — she and longtime partner John Gaines announced their separation in September. Another highlight on the LP is the Thundercat-assisted “Don’t Sleep,” where the songstress declared, “I better see your a** at the GRAMMYs/ Bet I can make your girl drop the panties.”

“1900’s” notably sampled Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin' Somethin',” while “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” is a cover of Sade’s 1988 record of the same name.

The final cut, “The Greatest (Lovenotes Outro),” is comprised of positive words and affirmations from Monét’s family, including her daughter, grandfather, aunt, and cousins, as well as industry peers like D’Mile and even Beyoncé. “I love you. I adore you. I am here for you,” the pop icon voiced her support. “There are moments in my life where I’ve played your music, and it’s so colorful.”

Shortly after the album’s release, the “Party Girls” singer began trending on Twitter. “Victoria Monét just [doesn’t] miss,” one user wrote on the app. Another emphasized, “Victoria Monét [is] just one of those people [who] knows how to make a good song.”

Reacting to the outro on JAGUAR II (Deluxe), someone reacted, “This is the most Earth sign s**t, and I love this so much.” See more impressions below.

Before the deluxe album dropped, Monét told Angie Martinez that she’s not planning another tour for JAGUAR II unless it’s to support another artist. Her previous trek spanned across North America and Europe before concluding in Brazil.