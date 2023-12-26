Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Victoria Monét knows exactly what she's doing, and if you’ve been paying even the slightest bit of attention, you know it too. From the moment the Grammy Award-winning songwriter stepped into her JAGUAR era, she’s had no trouble keeping audiences hooked — visually and musically.

The project came with the appropriately titled “A** Like That” and “Moment,” which — if you know, you know — might’ve been the spark that led to Monét welcoming her baby girl, Hazel. By the time JAGUAR II and its even steamier deluxe edition rolled around, we saw a fully confident R&B star in her element. The albums housed “On My Mama,” “D**ckAtNight,” and “2SEXY (Interlude),” among other glossy, grown-woman anthems. Whether she’s bringing steamy choreography to life onstage or posing at award shows, Monét simply has a way of making it all look both tasteful and tantalizing.

Below, Rap-Up compiled 13 of Monét’s sexiest moments to date. Keep scrolling and prepare to be reminded exactly why the songstress’ name has become synonymous with unapologetic sensuality.

1. Her “SOS (Sex on Sight)” Promo

It’s not called “SOS (Sex on Sight)” for nothing, people. In the teaser for her and Usher’s first single together, the artists got down to their underwear and belted out lines like, “I am way too sexy / To be alone.” Though the pair didn’t release the track with an accompanying music video, we’re pretty sure it would’ve been just as steamy as the lyrics themselves.

2. Paying Tribute To Usher At The 2024 BET Awards

Speaking of Usher, Monét and Teyana Taylor honored the R&B icon at the 2024 BET Awards by recreating his and Beyoncé’s “Bad Girl” performance from two decades earlier. The “Coastin’” singer hit the stage in a teeny, tiny sequin skirt and matching top, hitting splits and dancing on Taylor. And yes, Beyoncé herself gave a nod of approval to their updated and notably steamier take on her and Usher’s original "Truth Tour" moment.

3. Her 2025 Valentine’s Day Photoshoot

Here’s Monét being sexy for no other reason than because it was Valentine’s Day. In one shoot with celebrity photographer Jacob Webster, she posed in a red lingerie look featuring a lace-trimmed bra, opera gloves and a latex skirt covered in heart embellishments. In another post for the holiday, the singer wore a sheer pink bodysuit and matching heels.

4. The “Smoke” Music Video

Shout-out to the women who taught Monét how to pole dance for her “Smoke” video! “I just hope that they don’t think that’s not me,” she joked in a behind-the-scenes clip showing her training for the very impressive final moments in the Lucky Daye-assisted track’s visual companion. At least now we know our girl can sing and pull off her own stunts. The video was truly the perfect way to usher in her JAGUAR II era.

5. Her CLASH Magazine Cover

There's nothing more to say here. It's just Monét in a two-piece with blonde goddess braids and her skin glazed like a donut. That’s it. That’s the moment!

6. Her Appearance At Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella Set

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet and Megan Thee Stallion Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Megchella, or Megan Thee Stallion’s 2025 Coachella set, was one of those moments you had to experience in real time. Between surprise appearances from Ciara and Queen Latifah, the Houston rapper and Monet treated festivalgoers to a very steamy performance of “Spin.”

7. The 2024 ASCAP Awards

Somehow, the Atlanta-born talent always outdoes herself on the red carpet. At the 2024 ASCAP Awards, where she accepted the Vanguard Award, the musician wore a sleeveless blue dress that bared her midriff. As we’ll see again, she has a thing for skirts that ride very low, because we almost got an eyeful. Almost!

8. The “On My Mama” Video

She looks fly, she looks good! Monet’s “On My Mama” music video was one big tribute to the 2000s, down to the jersey dresses and peekaboo thongs. The Grammy Award winner served up looks — and body goals — from start to finish. Plus, she included cameos from Hazel and Chalie Boy, whose hit “I Look Good” inspired the track.

9. The 2025 Grammy Awards

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Having already won Best New Artist and Best R&B Album the previous year, Monét returned to the Grammy Awards — this time as a presenter — in one of her sultriest looks ever. She wore a white gown with a bandeau top connected to a dangerously low-rise skirt with just a single strap down the center. The look is just another addition to her growing and impressive list of award show fashion moments.

10. Her Playboy Cover

Though her Playboy cover was a little more modest than what we remember from the magazine’s heyday, it was sexy nonetheless. One photo shows the hitmaker kneeling on a table in a green dress and sheer gloves, while another shows her on all fours. Among the eyebrow-raising headlines, one promised to take readers “through A-sides, B-sides and all the way inside.” Another described her as a “self-proclaimed D**kmatizer.”

11. The “Alright” Music Video

Monét didn’t stop at “On My Mama.” Her next and probably even sexier JAGUAR II visual arrived with “Alright.” Not only did she channel the Jacksons (anyone else clock that homage to "Smooth Criminal"?), but the singer also pulled off some incredibly impressive choreography in the rain. It was already one of the album’s stronger tracks, and she made the wait for the video feel well worth it.

12. The 2024 CFDA Awards

Can we appreciate the serve Monét brought to this pic? For one, her ab-bearing gown at the 2024 CFDA Awards, which featured cutouts at the waist, shoulders and back, was doing everything it needed to do. For another, she arrived with LaQuan Smith himself, who matched her energy in a sheer, long-sleeve top. The multi-hyphenate later said she felt “beautifully sexy” in the custom design, and honestly, it shows.

13. Modeling For Jack Bridgland

Monét in her modeling bag is something else. Though it wasn’t an official campaign (but if any brands want to call her, please do), she posed in an orange ombre bikini and coat. “Orange you glad I’m not wearing brown? I mean it’s kind of a big peel,” she captioned the post.