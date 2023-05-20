Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet and Beyonce Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Victoria Monét took her daughter Hazel Monét to her very first concert — besides her own, of course — and it just so happened to be Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter Tour." On Wednesday (April 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared an Instagram carousel of the special night, which she described as one of her “biggest dreams” come true.

“Hazel has been a fan of her music since before she could walk and often requests to watch her performances and documentaries!” Victoria captioned the post. “She was with me and all her aunties having a time, and I can tell she really enjoyed seeing everyone else dressed in the same theme once we arrived. She was excited!”

Hands down, one of the best parts of Beyoncé’s "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" was seeing Lizzo, Kim Kardashian and even Kamala Harris decked out in silver just to see Beyoncé perform. Judging by the early looks, it seems like the "Cowboy Carter Tour" will have the same turnout, with celebrities trading their metallic getups for cowboy hats, double denim and fringe galore.

As for Victoria, she wore white chaps and a red, white and blue “Miss America” top during the arena run's opening stop at the SoFi Stadium. “The show was flawless and the energy in the stadium felt so celebratory and beautiful! It was super amazing to see Hazel actively studying and engaged in the show,” the “On My Mama” artist’s post continued.

Elsewhere, she revealed that her daughter is a “HUGE fan” of Blue Ivy, who notably joined the backup dancers in performing to “YA YA,” “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” and “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.” According to Victoria, Hazel was also “pleasantly surprised to [see Blue Ivy] and Rumi on stage! When they left the stage, she said, ‘Where did her daughter go?’”

The “Cowboy Carter Tour” is headed back to Inglewood starting Thursday (May 1), followed by another three-show stretch next week. From there, Beyoncé will roll through major cities like Chicago, London, Houston and Atlanta before eventually wrapping up at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on July 26.