Quincy Jones passed away in his Bel Air home on Sunday (Nov. 3) night. The legendary producer and composer, who worked on numerous hits for Michael Jackson, like “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Thriller,” died at the age of 91.

After his death, several celebrities and former collaborators remembered the 28-time GRAMMY winner’s legacy on social media. “Quincy, I love you so much! Your legacy will live on forever and ever. Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you,” Victoria Monét penned on Twitter. Notably, the singer’s JAGUAR II (Deluxe) cut “1900’s” sampled “Wanna Be Startin' Somethin',” which Jones lent production to.

“I aspire to be as honest as Quincy Jones was in some of his latter interviews. My guy was telling truths that no one even knew to ask for,” Top Dawg Entertainment’s Terrence "Punch" Henderson said. Meanwhile, LL COOL J described the late music giant as a “role model” and “mentor” on Instagram: “You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example.”

“I thought Quincy Jones was gonna live forever. What an incredible loss. RIP to the greatest to ever do it!” Amaarae shared alongside a heartbreak emoji. Scottie Beam added, “I’m really sitting here trying to figure out what Quincy Jones composition I’m going to play… but I’m overwhelmed.” The Weeknd also shared a photo of himself and the Chicago native.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. He is truly one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly. We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created,” the late musician’s family shared in a statement, per AP News.

