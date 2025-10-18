Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Vince Staples performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vince Staples is turning to fans for marketing inspiration for “The Vince Staples Show.” On Friday (Oct. 17), the rapper asked his social media followers for suggestions — then hilariously roasted them for their “terrible a** ideas” — ahead of his meeting for the show's second season.

“I have a marketing meeting for Season 2 of the show on Monday (Oct. 20). How do y’all want to be marketed to?” Staples wrote on X. One person proposed, “I know you got asthma, but rolling papers would be cool. Sort of how people use matchbooks for promo.” The “Norf Norf” artist playfully quote-tweeted, “If you plan to get high in honor of the show, crack is the minimum.”

Another person recommended he share behind-the-scenes clips and bloopers. “BTS is just me in the rain holding coffee, but I do like the idea of bloopers,” Staples responded, so maybe that’s something we’ll actually get after Season 2 premieres in November.

“Don’t worry, I’m gonna make T-shirts and hand them out,” someone else on X suggested, to which the Dark Times artist hilariously reacted, “If we catch anybody bootlegging merchandise, we [are] sending you to Uncle Charles.” Lastly, one fan said they’d be “willing to buy the show in disc format.”

“We have to keep physical media alive because one day, the white people will tell us ‘Living Single’ didn’t exist,” Staples shared, referencing the ‘90s sitcom starring Queen Latifah. “Welp, interviews it is,” the Long Beach rapper followed up with, before clarifying, “That was sarcasm.”

Season 2 of “The Vince Staples Show” is expected to air on Netflix on Nov. 6, and judging by the trailer, it looks like there’s even more of the action fans know and love. According to Deadline, the new season follows Staples on a “wild journey in search of inner peace” after a death. Vanessa Bell Calloway and Naté Jones will reprise their roles, with Zack Fox joining as a guest star.

“We’re able to have 365 episodes of this thing because they’re all based on what it’s like to just exist day-to-day,” Staples told Netflix’s Tudum. “Next for Vince is literally anything because anything could happen at any moment. That’s just how life works.”