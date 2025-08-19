Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Vince Staples attends the 2024 Time100 Next Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When rapper and actor Vince Staples’ self-titled show premiered on Netflix in February 2024, it became a critically acclaimed success; however, it was unclear whether it would get a second season. Fans rejoiced when a forthcoming season was confirmed in June 2024, and now they can set their schedules because “The Vince Staples Show” officially returns in November.

On Tuesday (Aug. 19), Netflix announced that Season 2 of “The Vince Staples Show” will premiere on Nov. 6. The new season’s logline reads: “In the wake of a tragic death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace. However, his path is littered with reminders of his haunted past.”

The series is a comedic satire that incorporates plenty of the dry wit Staples often showcases in his music, interviews and social media accounts. The California native took to Instagram to share one of the first look photos from the new season.

The first season featured cameos from Rick Ross and Bryan Greenberg (“How To Make It In America”) across five episodes. The recurring guest stars, who are also back for Season 2, include Vanessa Bell Calloway (“This Is Us,” “Shameless”) and Naté Jones (“Snowfall,” “Abbott Elementary”). The concept of the show first came together in 2019 with the “Norf Norf” rapper’s YouTube show of the same name that produced only a few episodes. It was soon picked up by Netflix but delayed due to the COVID pandemic until it was finally released last year.

Aside from his own show, Staples has put together a solid acting resume with multiple appearances in the ABC hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” HBO’s “Insecure” and the 2015 film Dope. “The Vince Staples Show” has many executive producers, including Staples, Kenya Barris, William Stefan Smith, Andrea Sperling, among others, but is touted as being “from the mind of Vince Staples.”