Vince Staples has never been afraid of controversy. In a clip of his performance, the popular emcee poked fun at his predominantly white crowd at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles, after they cheered when he asked, “Do y’all really like f**k with that real n**ga s**t?” He proceeded to call them “a bunch of stupid motherf**kers,” before performing his next song.

Race has been a significant and often debated topic in Hip Hop. Historically, West Coast “gangster rap” has always had a tough relationship with the segment of white fans who enjoy their music and say the “N-Word” while singing the songs. This has been something that has been parodied in popular movies for over 20 years. The most popular example is Chris Rock’s movie, “CB4.” The movie was a play on Hip Hop culture and its relationship with white fans and politicians alike.

Tyler, The Creator has recently been vocal about his dismay for white people who he feels do not respect Hip Hop culture. On his single, “Thought I Was Dead,” he rapped, “White boys mocking this s**t and y’all mad at me? Y’all can suck my d**k/ Pull up old tweets, pull up old T-shirts, all that, I’ll moonwalk over that b**ch.”

This was believed to be a direct shot at rising rapper Ian, who has recently climbed the ranks of up-and-coming artists with his Gucci Mane-influenced rap style, boasting collaborations and co-signs from Lil Yachty and a signing by established music executive Bu.

Speaking about him in an interview, Tyler said, “This white kid. Regular Caucasian man. And he's like mocking Future and Gucci Mane, like, rap music. And people are like, 'This sh*t hard.' It's not even like satire, like, ‘I'm just joking, just mocking it.’ I'm like no, no, no you can't."

He went on to praise Mac Miller and Eminem for making music that he did not feel mocked the culture. Tyler and Staples are known for their outspoken nature. The Long Beach rapper has made fans laugh and cheer after stirring up a hilarious debate when he asked who had a stronger base than Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. See highlights from the hilarious exchange here.