Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler, The Creator Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyler, The Creator is back with another legendary Camp Flog Gnaw lineup. This year, Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, Earl Sweatshirt and more will headline the festival which will take place on Nov. 16 and 17 in Los Angeles, California. Tyler, The Creator will be dropping his new album, Chromakopia, Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Flower Boy emcee has found a way to consistently reinvent himself since he started his career as teenager. Much like his musical idols, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West, Tyler knows how to seamlessly maneuver between music, fashion and other entrepreneurial endeavors. His festival has been graced by legends such as Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and many more.

This year, rising artists like Jordan Ward, Laila! and Tommy Richman, among others, will be able to perform alongside established stars like Playboi Carti, Erykah Badu, Kaytranada, Sexyy Red, ScHoolboy Q and many more.

Tyler, The Creator has been making the internet shake since he announced his forthcoming album will be releasing on a Tuesday as opposed to the industry standard of a Friday release date. In an interview with Nardwaur he expressed, “I think it’s a lot of passive listening [on the weekend]... If you put it out during the week, that commute to work or that commute to school, you really have that hour or 30 minutes to really ‘dive in’ and really listen.”

Now, he has finally stood by his statement by sharing his new project on a Tuesday. This has not been done since the physical CD era. Tyler joins artists like Drake, EARTHGANG, Lamar and J. Cole, as other popular acts who are going against the grain by releasing off-cycle or on other platforms outside of DSPs.

J. Cole’s newest drop “Port Antonio” has yet to be released on DSPs and a few of the diss tracks between Lamar and Drake were solely on YouTube and Instagram. The tides are changing in the music industry and fans are noticing.

Check out the line up below!