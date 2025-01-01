Image Image Credit Mario Skraban / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trippie Redd and Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Trippie Redd wants everyone to calm down. He’s definitely not the “worst dad” the internet is trying to paint him out to be. On Sunday night (April 27), the “Forever Ever” rapper shut down rumors that he skipped the baby shower for his and Coi Leray’s first child.

“Y’all blogs be childish. My baby ain’t have no baby shower, yet,” Trippie Redd said via his Instagram Stories. He sarcastically added, “You blogs [should] go run and tell everybody that; since I’m the worst dad and I don’t show up to baby showers.”

The confusion seemingly came from a video showing Leray at a recent party, which she clarified was actually for a friend’s birthday on Wednesday (April 23). “That wasn’t your baby shower the other day?” one fan asked, to which the soon-to-be-mom replied, “Nope, went to the Pink Pier in NY for my [friend's] birthday.”

Earlier that same day, she tweeted, “My baby shower [is] next week. I’m so excited.” So, it looks like Trippie Redd was telling the truth after all, and hopefully, the pair can cordially come together when the real celebration arrives.

The baby shower confusion seems to be the only thing Trippie Redd wants to clear up for the time being. In February, the Pegasus artist seemingly spoke out for the first time since Leray’s cheating accusations, tweeting, “To every b**ch I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again.” While it definitely wasn’t a confession of guilt, it wasn't very reassuring either.

Just one month before that, Leray posted that there's “nothing worse than being cheated on.” She later seemed to confirm social media’s suspicions through lyrics on her What Happened To Forever? EP track “Keep It”: “All the times I caught you cheatin' / I should've killed you, but now you gon' have to see this / Supposed to be my peace but broke me right into pieces.”