Basketball fans who showed up for the Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday (March 22) night got a little more than they bargained for. Not only did the home team walk away with a 124-115 victory at State Farm Arena, but Harry the Hawk also popped out for a surprisingly accurate recreation of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Wearing an Atlanta Hawks letterman — a nod to the custom Martine Rose one Lamar sported at the Super Bowl — and a mock pgLang chain, the mascot opened with “peekaboo,” one of the many standout cuts from GNX. Then came the Drake-aimed “Not Like Us,” where he hit the Compton emcee’s iconic walk from the Big Game and lifted the mic in the air as the crowd shouted, “A minor.”

Not to mention, there was also an Uncle Sam double, clearly playing off Samuel L. Jackson’s Super Bowl cameo from February. Take a look below.

Performing the halftime reenactment in Atlanta, of all places, was definitely a rather calculated choice, given Lamar’s shots at Drake about the city on "Not Like Us." He dished out lines like, “You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/ No, you not a colleague, you a f**kin' colonizer,” while name-dropping the likes of Future, Young Thug, Quavo and more.

That being said, very few of the people Lamar mentioned actually switched sides on Drake. Lil Baby said he didn’t want “nothing to do with” the feud, whereas 2 Chainz told “The Breakfast Club” that he “didn’t take it as no kinda way.”

All things considered, Harry the Hawk’s performance was a fun surprise and made for one of the more unexpected halftime moments in recent memory. Who knows, maybe we’ll see The Raptor belt out a rendition of “Push Ups” or “Family Matters” in the near future.