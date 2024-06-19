Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt AzChike and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kendrick Lamar’s surprise sixth studio album, GNX, served as a springboard for a handful of upcoming artists from the West Coast, especially AzChike, born Damaria Kayshawn Walker. On Friday (March 14), the South Central native revealed to HOT 97’s Nessa Diab that his guest verse on “peekaboo” changed his life “instantly,” so much so that he inked a deal with Warner Records just weeks after its release.

“I think GNX came out on the 22nd ... of November. I signed my deal with Warner [Records] three weeks later,” AzChike explained. “It was up from there. It just changed drastically, like fast, too. In a good way, though. Nothing I couldn’t handle.

“I feel like I’m the more established artist out of all the features, respectfully,” the “Burn Rubber Again” creator said, and he’s not wrong. In addition to SZA’s contributions on “luther” and “gloria,” GNX also introduced many to up-and-coming acts like Dody6 on “hey now,” Lefty Gunplay on “tv off” and the Roddy Ricch-assisted “dodger blue,” which featured Wallie the Sensei and Siete7x on the chorus. Meanwhile, the title track boasted appearances from Hitta J3, YoungThreat and Peysoh.

AzChike Has Been Grinding For “A Long Time”

It’s worth mentioning that, unlike some of the aforementioned names, AzChike’s rise didn’t start with a Lamar co-sign. Longtime fans might remember him from 2017’s Chike the Great and Cult UP, both of which helped establish his presence in the West Coast underground. Reflecting on his journey, he put it into perspective: “[With] no recognition ‘til now, I’ll say 10 years. And then with recognition, it’ll be seven years.”

Kendrick Lamar’s Beef With Drake Didn’t Bother AzChike One Bit

AzChike, who described himself as “a sucker for good friendship,” also emphasized that he’s standing by Lamar no matter what. “Unfortunately, I’m as loyal as it gets. Once I’m riding with you, I’m riding with you,” he said before referencing last year’s “euphoria”: “Like he said, ‘F**k it, I’ll inherit the beef.’ Just on that type of loyalty level.”