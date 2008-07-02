Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Timothée Chalamet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Timothée Chalamet is a Kendrick Lamar fan through and through. Less than 24 hours before the Compton rapper performs at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, he shared the second and final part of his ride-along with The King star, who surprisingly knew quite a few of his deep cuts.

Uploaded via pgLang’s YouTube channel on Saturday (Feb. 8) night, The black-and-white clip opened with the pair rapping along to “The Heart Pt. 2,” one of, if not the, most popular tracks from 2010’s Overly Dedicated. "That was one of my favorites,” Lamar said, to which Chalamet responded, "'Pt. II' is like you're at the Olympics, bro."

The French-American actor added, “Especially that last verse, bro, you were coughing. You started running out of breath.” Smirking ear to ear, Lamar replied, “I was going.”

While cruising around the city, Lamar asked Chalamet if he’s ever discovered a piece of himself through the characters he’s played. After a brief pause, the 29-year-old subsequently pointed to Paul Atreides from 2021’s Dune: “That character, being a young man with too much on his shoulders, sort of stepping into the spotlight, that was happening literally in my life at that time.”

The two then landed on his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, which prompted Chalamet to question whether Lamar could see himself being portrayed on the big screen. “I don’t be thinking about no documentaries, no nothing. I’m present. I’m going,” the father of two explained. “I still got ideas I want to get to. To be real, man, I’m infatuated with the now.”

He further detailed, “I see the present day, and I see the goals that I sought out and that I accomplished, and I feel like I want to live a full life of inspiration and gratitude.”

The Super Bowl LIX will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles facing off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Considering the football games typically last three hours and some change, fans can expect Lamar to take the stage sometime around 8 p.m. The “squabble up” rapper already confirmed he’s bringing out SZA, who revealed she’s dropping new music that evening as well.