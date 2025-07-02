Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SZA’s LANA, the deluxe album for her chart-topping sophomore album, SOS, is getting an expansion. On Thursday (Feb. 6) evening, the “Good Days” singer’s website was updated to reveal “new songs [are] coming” on Sunday (Feb. 9) at 7 p.m. ET — which just so happens to be 30 minutes after Super Bowl LIX begins.

Though she didn’t confirm which bonus tracks would make the cut, fans were understandably excited about the possibility of “Open Arms,” the long-teased “Take You Down,” and “PSA” finally hitting streaming services. Adding to that anticipation, in January, SZA teased another record where she declared herself “Ms. Never Miss.”

The St. Louis native initially hinted at adding more songs — and fixing the mixes on a few others — to LANA shortly after its release. Then, on Dec. 30, 2024, she announced that the album would be updated on Jan. 6, once her label was back from the holidays. “Sorry they can’t do it any sooner. Just wanted to keep y’all in the loop. Thank y'all for your patience,” SZA tweeted. Unfortunately, the date came and went.

For what it’s worth, SOS Deluxe: LANA is already a long project as is, totaling a whopping 38 tracks thanks to the 15 new additions she rolled out in late 2024. Among them were “Kitchen,” “Diamond Boy (DTM),” “BMF” and “30 For 30” featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Incidentally, he’s set to bring SZA out to perform alongside him at Sunday’s Big Game. “We haven’t even had a chance to crash out about it ‘cause everything has been moving fast, as far as production, rehearsals and stuff. So, we speak, but we haven’t really got a chance to settle into the moment,” the Compton rapper said in an interview with Apple Music on Thursday. “For me personally, watching her career and where she comes from, it’s amazing to see.”