Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion is launching an original anime series on Prime Video with Carl Jones, a producer of “The Boondocks.”

The project was confirmed at DreamCon 2025, where Megan appeared in full cosplay and teased its unique style.

As a longtime anime fan, Megan brings her passion and vision to a space where Black creatives are rarely centered.

Anime lovers, the wait is almost over: Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her much-anticipated anime series is on the way. During 2025’s DreamCon, she revealed that the show, which will drop on Prime Video, was made in collaboration with none other than Carl Jones, a producer behind “The Boondocks.”

“Shoutout to [Jones]. We really did our thing,” she told the audience in her Yoruichi Shihōin cosplay. The Houston native added, “We took a long time putting this together and it’s finally coming, so you can only imagine how we [are] coming with this anime. Megan Thee Stallion and Carl Jones? What the hell!”

Though the anime doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, it'll be Megan's second project with Prime Video when it drops. Fans might remember the streaming service debuting her documentary In Her Words — in which she opened up about losing her mother, her growth as an artist and more — last year. If that collaboration is any indication, the anime’s production quality should be top-notch — plus, Megan definitely knows her stuff.

“You ain’t never seen an anime like this ever in your life,” she emphasized.

After all, she's a huge anime fan herself. Her self-titled album housed tracks like “Otaku Hot Girl,” which featured an intro from Adam McArthur (the English voice of Yuji Itadori from “Jujutsu Kaisen”). She's also cosplayed iconic characters plenty of times, including Bruno Bucciarati at the 2024 Crunchyroll Awards, Boa Hancock for the promo of her track “BOA,” and most notably, Usagi Tsukino from “Sailor Moon.”

New music from the Grammy Award-winning artist is also on the bill for 2025. She previously confirmed that we’ll be getting MEGAN: ACT III, which might include a collaboration with Doechii. “That’s on my album wish list, but I really have no song [for her] right now,” she said during an Instagram Live, per REVOLT. Then, in April, Megan gave fans a taste of what's to come with “Whenever.”