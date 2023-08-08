Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After several weeks of anticipation, Megan Thee Stallion’s documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, hit streaming services via Amazon Prime Video at midnight on Thursday (Oct. 31).

The feature-length film saw Megan discussing the ups and downs of her life on and off-camera, including the passing of her mother, Holly Thomas, who died of brain cancer in 2019. “I’m in shambles. I think I really forgot who I was, and when life started getting crazy, I didn’t have her,” the Houston native shared at one point.

As previously teased in the official trailer, the documentary also revisited Megan’s 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. It, unfortunately, didn’t delve deeply into new details about the tumultuous night, including the specifics of why the dispute began or Kelsey Harris’ — the “Savage” hitmaker’s former best friend — involvement.

However, viewers did get a glimpse into the Grammy-winning musician’s mental state in the aftermath of the incident, as well as her sense of relief after hearing of the Canadian star’s conviction. Reflecting on the experience, Megan shared, “The shooting. The betrayal. I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media. Everybody hates me. I really had a real breakdown.”

Lanez was notably handed down 10 years in prison for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

"I was such in a dark place [that] people couldn't even ask me how I was doing without me bursting into tears. I struggled a lot with my mental health," Megan told PEOPLE ahead of the film’s premiere. "I feel like people watching this are going to see, ‘If my favorite artists could go through something like this and get through it and come out on the other end, I could do it too.’"

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words followed the artist’s latest LP, MEGAN: ACT II, which arrived on Oct. 25. The 13-song collection came with features from Flo Milli, K-pop girl group TWICE, Spiritbox, BTS’ RM, and more.