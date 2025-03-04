Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Even though he’s only been home for about six months, prosecutors are already trying to send Young Thug back behind bars following his viral tweet about Atlanta Police Department’s Marissa Viverito.

On Wednesday (April 2), prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation, arguing that the rapper’s social media post broke the terms. The now-deleted tweet in question included a photo of Viverito and described her as the “biggest liar in the DA's office.”

According to court documents obtained by WSB-TV Atlanta, the post “demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law, the safety of witnesses, and the integrity of judicial proceedings.” It also noted that Viverito’s home address, along with her parents’, had been publicly shared, while Fulton County DA Fani Willis was allegedly threatened with assassination.

"The escalation from targeting a testifying witness to making a direct threat against the elected District Attorney of Fulton County is a grave and unprecedented attack on the justice system," the motion read.

Young Thug And His Attorney Respond To The Motion

Later that evening, Young Thug posted on X — somewhat coincidentally — that he’s a “good person.” He wrote, “I don’t make [threats] to people… I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I'm all about peace and love.”

Meanwhile, attorney Brian Steel, who helped secure the Atlanta native’s freedom in 2024’s YSL RICO case, told Variety, “This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition.”

Could Young Thug Go Back To Jail?

If the judge sides with prosecutors, Thug could certainly find himself back in legal trouble. However, proving that a tweet, of all things, crossed the line into a probation violation is murky territory that the “Digits” hitmaker’s legal team seems ready to fight.

In June, he’s slated to headline Summer Smash Festival 2025 alongside Future, Don Toliver, and Yeat. The JEFFERY artist was also spotted courtside at March’s Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors game holding a jersey that read “UY Scuti,” which many fans are speculating could be the name of his next project.