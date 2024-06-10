Image Image Credit Mark Blinch / Stringer via Getty Images and CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Brian Steel Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake just earned the ultimate co-sign from Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial, ahead of his joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

On Thursday (Feb. 13), The New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reached out to the attorney’s office for thoughts on the album featuring a song named after him. As it turns out, Steel was “unaware,” which completely makes sense, considering the tracklist was only unveiled that same morning.

“I have had the honor and pleasure of meeting with Mr. Graham,” Steel wrote back via email. “He is so kind, considerate, generous, inspirational, intelligent — a true leader and great model for our community."

In a separate reply, the legal professional went on to say, “I want no attention. I truly want our community to stop suffocating people and the attempt to stop [the] advancement of ideas, inventions, cultures, [and] freedoms for all.” Though Drake has teased but a few songs, namely “Crying In Chanel” and “$omebody Loves Me,” one can only imagine “Brian Steel” is the Grammy Award winner’s first collaboration with Young Thug since his release from prison back in October 2024.

The two artists last teamed up on the 21 Savage-assisted “It’s Up” as a part of Drake’s 100 GIGS rollout. Prior to that, he and the YSL Records rapper worked together on “Oh U Went” and “Parade on Cleveland” from 2023’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS. The first-mentioned record received a visual treatment, though Thug didn’t make any cameos in it for obvious reasons.

As for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the 21-track offering is a promising opportunity for Drake to turn things around after taking a massive blow from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The Toronto rapper and PARTYNEXTDOOR seem to be leaning heavily on the nostalgia factor of previous collaborations like “Over Here,” “Come and See Me,” and “Since Way Back,” which you can’t entirely be mad at.