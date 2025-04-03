Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Doja Cat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doja Cat isn’t letting the criticism of her 2025 Oscars performance get under her skin. In fact, the “Agora Hills” artist says she “can’t wait” to do it all over again.

On Sunday (March 2), she joined LISA and RAYE for a sweeping tribute to the James Bond franchise. Though their recent collaboration, "Born Again," unfortunately didn’t make the setlist, Doja Cat still stole the moment with a mesmerizing rendition of Shirley Bassey’s "Diamonds Are Forever."

Covered in a million Swarovski crystals, she ascended onto the stage while easing into the song’s opening verse, “Diamonds are forever / They are all I need to please me.” It was a breathtaking moment, to say the least, though she admittedly didn’t hit the high notes and octaves quite like Bassey’s original. That’s something Doja Cat surprisingly owned up to on Monday (March 3).

Doja Cat’s Response To The 2025 Oscars Performance Backlash

“I danced with Sarah Paulson last night,” she started before thanking the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair, which hosted the coveted after-party. “I never get to sing like that, and what I did was brave and scary as f**k for me. I know a lot of people didn’t like it, but a lot of people did, and I feel good that I pushed myself,” Doja Cat continued.

She later acknowledged, “The song is a classic, and I put a lot of work into it, but the nerves got to me, and a b**ch hit some flats. I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing.”

Don’t Be Mistaken, Doja Cat Is Still An Excellent Performer

As with anything, one bad performance isn’t enough to define any musician’s entire career. Doja Cat has repeatedly shown — whether through her recent “The Scarlet Tour” or last year’s Coachella — that she knows how to command a stage. Even if the Oscars weren’t her strongest moment, holding your own in front of a room full of A-listers and industry legends is no small feat. If anything, it just proves she’s willing to take risks to improve her artistry.