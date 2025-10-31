Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt B.G. & Lil Wayne perform of Hot Boys during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 05, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz brought plenty of stars to ComplexCon 2025. Lil Wayne, unfortunately, wasn’t one of them. According to B.G., it’s because the “A Milli” rapper “had to go to the hospital.”

During Friday’s (Oct. 31) airing of “The Breakfast Club,” B.G. explained, “I talked to Wayne the morning before the Verzuz and, you know, shorty wasn’t feeling good. ‘Cause he had a concert at Drai's [Nightclub] the same night and he canceled that as well.”

The “Bling Bling” rapper added that Swizz Beatz was “hurt” about the situation, especially since Wayne was the main reason he “pulled the trigger on it.” He continued, “Shorty wasn’t feeling good ‘cause he definitely was supposed to be there. He told me that he wasn’t feeling good and that he had to go to the hospital or something like that.”

B.G. later said he reminded Wayne that they’re not “[spring] chickens” anymore. “You gotta make sure your health [is] in order and get your rest,” he told him. “You’ve been running 35 years strong, so you gotta make sure you get your rest and that your body and health [are] all the way intact.”

As for whether fans will see Weezy onstage during the expected Cash Money-No Limit tour, B.G. admitted, “I can’t answer that, you know what I mean?” Cash Money ran through several of Wayne’s biggest tracks during their set at the Las Vegas Convention Center last Saturday (Oct. 25). The lineup included “Go DJ,” “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy,” and “I Miss My Dawgs,” among others.

It’s worth noting that Wayne has canceled several shows over the past few months. In August, he pulled out of his Toronto performance at Budweiser Stage because of an “unforeseen illness.” The following month, his Oklahoma City concert was also called off, according to KOCO 5 News.