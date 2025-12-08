Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne at the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

The Toronto stop on Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter VI Tour” was canceled just an hour before showtime due to an “unforeseen illness.”

Fans expressed frustration online, with some traveling hours or taking off work to attend.

The cancellation has sparked speculation about future tour dates, though a new Toronto date is expected soon.

Lil Wayne was forced to pull the plug on his Toronto show at Budweiser Stage on Monday (Aug. 11) due to an “unforeseen illness.”

That night, the venue confirmed the concert would be postponed, with a new date coming soon. According to Billboard, the announcement came “almost two hours after doors opened” and about an hour before the rapper was set to hit the stage.

"As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one,” the statement read. “Please stay tuned for the new date coming soon.” Tickets for the original show will be “honored” when the rescheduled date is announced.

At the time of publication, Lil Wayne hadn’t yet addressed the canceled show, but that didn’t stop fans from flooding the comments of his latest Instagram post with questions and frustration. “I took off work… Only to hear at 8 p.m. that the concert is canceled when Wayne was supposed to be on in an hour. Madness!” one fan wrote. Another said, “I’ve waited 15 years to see you live and it would’ve been my first time ever. I flew from another city for this show.”

The “A Milli” emcee launched his “Tha Carter VI Tour” in June with a one-night stop at Madison Square Garden, before picking things back up on July 30. With Tyga, NoCap and Belly Gang Kushington joining him as supporting acts on select dates, the trek is scheduled to run through October.

Although Weezy has performed plenty of classics during the show run, Tha Carter VI is obviously the main attraction. The album arrived with gems like “Welcome to Tha Carter,” “Hip-Hop” and “Written History,” plus features from Big Sean, 2 Chainz and BigXthaPlug, among others. After the LP’s initial release, Lil Wayne added two bonus tracks: “Banned From NO (Remix)” with Nicki Minaj and “Momma Don’t Worry” featuring Future and Lil Baby.