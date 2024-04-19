Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nicki Minaj fans might have to hold tight a bit longer for new music, but from the sound of it, she’s itching to get back onstage soon. On Tuesday (May 27), the “FTCU” rapper graced the cover of Vogue Italia’s June issue, in which she discussed the status of her next album, fashion and her favorite artists at the moment, among other topics.

Nicki Minaj On The Status Of Her Next Album

Early in their conversation, Minaj spoke about her forthcoming project. Last year notably saw her leaving fans hanging with missed release dates for Pink Friday 2 (The Hiatus) — and before that, Pink Friday 3. Instead, listeners were treated to collaborations like "AGATS2 (Insecure)" with Juice WRLD, and a special 10th-anniversary edition of The Pinkprint, followed by more features in early 2025.

“I have a lot of really strong songs, but I don't want to rush. I want the album to mean something, for the fans and for me,” she explained to the publication. “I will never be one of those people who releases songs just for the sake of it.” Vogue Italia further noted that she was “eager to get back on stage.”

Nicki Minaj On Expressing Herself Through Fashion And The Met Gala

Being the style icon that she is, Minaj also spoke about using fashion as a form of self-expression. “After my Barbie phase, I felt the need to strip everything away,” she explained regarding her Pinkprint era. "It was a moment when I started showing my real hair again. But I've always relied on fashion to express how I feel."

According to Vogue, Minaj’s Thom Browne dress at the 2025 Met Gala represented “a moment of pride in Black American history.” The ensemble, which featured a mermaid skirt, was a “deconstructed reinterpretation of the dandy pinstripe suit.” Moments earlier, she discussed her Burberry look at the annual event in 2022: “The dress was dope. The look was perfect. But my boobs were way, way too big for that outfit."

Nicki Minaj’s Favorite Newer Artists Are Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter And Skeng

Toward the end of the interview, Minaj shared her thoughts on some of the newer artists she’s been enjoying. “Sabrina Carpenter. I didn't know she'd been around that long when I started listening to her,” she admitted. Fans might recall the “Espresso” singer edging out Travis Scott for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with Short n’ Sweet. “This one’s for Nicki,” Carpenter tweeted days before the major feat.

To no surprise, Billie Eilish was also on the list. Minaj previously sampled the singer’s “when the party’s over” on the Pink Friday 2 opening cut, “Are You Gone Already.” Finally, she mentioned her “Likkle Miss (Remix)” collaborator, Skeng.