Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Will Smith has officially jumped on Doechii’s “Anxiety” challenge. On Thursday (March 13), he surprised fans with his own take on the viral TikTok trend using none other than the Swamp Princess herself.

Wearing a gray hoodie, Smith could be seen bobbing his head in the mirror to the song’s “Somebody's watchin' me/ It's my anxiety, yeah” soundbite. However, when he turned to face the camera, his reflection stayed the same, whereas the real-life version of him was replaced by Doechii.

“Somebody’s watching me,” Smith captioned the joint post before giving credit to influencer Brooke Monk for starting the trend. To some, he might seem like somewhat of a random pick for the challenge, but with all the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” edits using “Anxiety” floating around, it was definitely only a matter of time.

“I’ve been watching y’all, and every video has been better than the last!” the actor shared last Friday (March 7), alongside a throwback clip of him and Ashley Banks, portrayed by Tatyana Ali, dancing on the show. He added, “Love that track, [Doechii].”

Are Will Smith And Doechii Working On New Music Together?

The next, and perhaps more pressing, question is whether fans can expect music from the two, especially with Smith back in his rapping bag lately. In February, he and Big Sean dropped “BEAUTIFUL SCARS” with a Matrix-inspired visual companion. Before that, he reunited with Joyner Lucas for “TANTRUM” and debuted the Russ and Jaden-bolstered “WORK OF ART.”

Doechii, who recently added being a Grammy Award winner under her belt, has been on quite the feature run over the past year. In addition to the more recent “ExtraL” by BLACKPINK’s JENNIE, the TDE signee lent her talents to BANKS’ “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend,” Katy Perry’s “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE” and Tyler, The Creator’s “Balloon” throughout 2024.

Either way, it would be incredible to see the two powerhouses come up with something special, whether for Smith’s upcoming project, Doechii’s eagerly awaited debut album, or even as a loose single.