Key Takeaways

The father-son moment between Will and Jaden Smith added emotional depth to the Summertime Ball.

The performance previewed Will’s upcoming “Based on a True Story Tour,” his first-ever headlining run.

Offstage, Will shared funny family clips with Trey and Willow, keeping the Father’s Day energy going.

That's certainly one way to spend Father's Day. On Sunday (June 15), Will Smith brought his youngest son, Jaden, onstage at London's Wembley Stadium for a touching father-son moment.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is my son,” Will announced as Jaden climbed up and took a brief moment to soak in the massive crowd at 2025’s Capital Summertime Ball. They hugged it out before the “Icon” rapper made his exit, with the eldest Smith adding, “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. That’s my guy.”

To mark the occasion, the “Miami” hitmaker also shared a few more clips offstage, including a hilarious exchange with his eldest, Trey. “Yo, man, why [are] you in the light and I’m not?” Will asked from the passenger seat. “I gotta be in the light.” Trey humorously responded, “You don’t always need to be in the light, alright? Like, I can have some light, too.”

In the final clip, Will couldn't help but poke fun at Willow as she decorated a cake. “You’re about to make a whole mess,” he said, watching her attempt to toss sprinkles along the side. "That is such a good job," the father of three sarcastically added before turning the camera on himself and whispering, “No, it’s not.”

Will’s Father’s Day performance served as a taste of what fans can expect on the upcoming “Based on a True Story Tour,” his first-ever headlining show run. The U.K. and European leg is slated to begin on June 25 and will come to a close on Sept. 2 in Paris. So, maybe — just maybe — we’ll get to see him bring out Jaden again for a rendition of “WORK OF ART.” The Russ-assisted collaboration was one of the several surefire cuts from the album that inspired the tour.

Released in March, Based on a True Story marked Will's first full-length album in nearly 20 years. The 14-song offering arrived with “TANTRUM” alongside Joyner Lucas, “BEAUTIFUL SCARS” with Big Sean, and plenty more for his big comeback.