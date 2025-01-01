Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Whether you met Will Smith as the rapping half of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, the star of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” or as Agent J in the Men in Black franchise, you know one thing for sure: The man knows how to entertain the masses.

Beyond his dozens of accolades — including Grammy, Oscar, Nickelodeon Kids and People’s Choice Awards — Smith has become a GOAT content creator on social media. His well-edited, laugh and dance-inducing, and worth-the-watch videos have blown up on Instagram and TikTok. However, he didn’t master this new realm of success alone. The Hollywood A-lister, who is a part of Gen X, has managed to stay tapped in with millennials while also — and most impressively — pulling in the support of Gen Z with the help of some major assists from prominent influencers.

It’s safe to say that Smith’s foray into digital content means he’s now captured the attention of global audiences across four platforms: music, television, film and social media. Check out some of his most popular collaborations below.

1. The Cast Of “Bel-Air”

Some of the cast of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” got to roast Smith and each other while promoting Season 3 of the dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” In a Pass The Phone challenge, Smith, Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Adrian Holmes, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy called each other out, prompting lots of laughs and hilarious responses.

2. Brittany And Isaiah Russell

The joyful mother and son duo got the blockbuster actor to bust a move when they danced to “Make It Look Easy,” a track featured on Smith’s Based on a True Story. They seem to have hung out a little longer, too, since the trio also got down to Eric B. & Rakim’s “I Ain’t No Joke.”

3. Christian Crosby

Not even the I Am Legend actor is immune to Christian Crosby’s aura farming. Sometimes the youngins have to let legends know when another star is in the room.

4. Will Baiano

Is that AI or a legit Will Smith doppelgänger? Will Baiano, who has become a viral lookalike in Bahia, Brazil, not only got to rock a concert stage with the OG at the 40th anniversary of Rock in Rio, but he also got the icon to do a little 1, 2-step.

5. PlaqueBoyMax

Twitch juggernaut PlaqueBoyMax scored a cameo from Smith that included his viral “In The Booth” freestyle. The rapper reminded new and loyal fans that his rap skills are still as pristine as they were on his debut album decades earlier.

6. Doechii

Doechii and the Philadelphia native made anxiety look fun when they tag-teamed the Swamp Princess’ viral TikTok trend in 2025. We'll never see the “Somebody’s watching me” line the same again.

7. King Vader

The uber creative King Vader got to live out a dream. He shared the spotlight with Detective Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Miles Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in a chaotically fun Bad Boys: Ride or Die promo.

8. Jordan the Stallion

When he’s not spilling the secret recipes of restaurants’ most coveted menu items, Jordan the Stallion is linking up with heavy hitters like Smith. Let’s just say naming five of the chart-topper's songs for a $1 million is a bit better suited for someone other than the social media influencer.

9. Diljit Dosanjh

Hindi film and music superstar Diljit Dosanjh got Big Willie to do the Bhangra, a Punjabi dance, in the most seriously silly fashion. More than 2.5 million people loved it, too!

10. QCP

Has anyone ever seen Smith cook up anything other than hit movies and records? Well, almost half-a million people can say, “Yes!” because the entertainer showed off his sous chef handles whipping up a lobster grilled cheese sandwich with QCB.

11. Nick Wilkins

Nick Wilkins boasts over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, and his crossover post with the rapper promoting “Hard Times (Smile),” one of Smith’s singles featuring Teyana Taylor, proved fans of all ages are locked in.