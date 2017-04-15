Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Wiz Khalifa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When Wiz Khalifa released Kush & Orange Juice in 2010, he delivered a mixtape that changed the way rap fans discovered new music. Without a major label push, the Pittsburgh-raised rapper lit up X (then known as Twitter) and Google, turning his soulful, smoke-filled project into an underground sensation. At a time when rap was dominated by heavy Auto-Tune and aggressive sounds, Kush & Orange Juice carved out a smoother lane that instantly connected with a new generation.

The mixtape wasn’t just a soundtrack for stoners. It marked a major turning point for the award-winning talent’s career, helping him bounce back from label setbacks and build a movement on his own terms. With beats pulled from classic soul records, breezy hooks and a mood perfect for late-night drives and early morning wake-and-bakes, the project offered listeners a full experience.

Whether we’re talking about its original iteration, seven-year anniversary expansion or the version that landed on streaming services, Kush & Orange Juice will forever hold its place as a landmark moment in independent Hip Hop. Here are 11 real facts about how the iconic release came together — and why it’s still celebrated today.

1. It broke the internet before “breaking the internet” was a thing

On the day of its release, Kush & Orange Juice became the No. 1 trending topic on both Google and X. It captured massive online attention at a time when few artists knew how to harness the internet’s full power. Wiz Khalifa’s organic reach proved that an independent mixtape could spark conversation on a global scale, opening new doors for how music would be shared and discovered in the years ahead.

2. Its cover art is a sample, too

The mixtape’s original cover was a deliberate homage to David Ruffin’s 1980 album Gentleman Ruffin. Rostrum Records’ Benjy Grinberg confirmed to HipHopDX that they initially tried to legally clear the image. When that proved impossible, they reconstructed the artwork with similar elements to avoid copyright issues. The homage is a subtle nod to the soul influences that are baked into the mixtape’s DNA. However, this cover wasn't used when the project made its way to streaming platforms. Speaking of…

3. “We’re Done” never made it to streaming thanks to Disney

The track “We’re Done” cleverly sampled Demi Lovato’s “Our Time Is Here” from Disney’s Camp Rock. However, when it came time to bring Kush & Orange Juice to streaming platforms, the company flatly refused to clear the sample. According to Grinberg, the song was too reliant on the sample to reconstruct without losing its magic, so they chose to leave it off. This decision highlighted the tough realities artists face when transitioning mixtape classics into the streaming world.

4. It helped launch Cardo Got Wings to superstardom

Cardo Got Wings, who later produced megahits for Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, made one of his earliest major breakthroughs with Kush & Orange Juice. His work on tracks like “Mezmorized” helped define the mixtape’s signature laid-back sound and introduced his work to a much wider audience in Hip Hop.

5. “Never Been” sampled a video game classic — and caused major headaches

“Never Been” originally sampled “Schala’s Theme” from the beloved Chrono Trigger. Despite multiple attempts to secure rights through Japanese contacts, the sample was never cleared. Producer Sledgren had to recreate the track from scratch for streaming purposes. Much like “We’re Done,” this saga illustrated how mixtape culture’s reliance on sampling often clashes with the legal realities of the digital streaming era.

6. Wiz Khalifa recorded most of it in a studio the size of a bathroom

Kush & Orange Juice was mainly crafted at ID Labs’ former Pittsburgh location, where space was so tight they had to install a Whisper Room sound booth. Wiz Khalifa floated between two tiny rooms, sometimes recording in the middle of the night to get uninterrupted studio time. Eric Dan, the studio’s owner, producer and engineer, told Reverb that the ventilation was so bad that opening the door would release clouds of smoke like a cartoon fog machine.

7. Wiz Khalifa originally had to sweep floors for studio time

Early in his career, the Taylor Gang Entertainment co-founder worked out a deal with ID Labs to earn free recording time by answering phones and sweeping floors. However, that arrangement didn’t last long, because within a week, it became clear his talent was too valuable. From then on, he was treated more like a star-in-the-making than a studio intern, laying the groundwork for the professionalism he brought to projects like Kush & Orange Juice.

8. Its mellow vibe was a shift from rap’s hardcore phase

At a time when aggressive, hard-hitting rap dominated the airwaves, the mixtape provided a refreshing alternative. Dan noted that the tape’s success opened the door for more relaxed, melodic projects to gain mainstream acceptance. Plus, Wiz Khalifa’s easygoing delivery and soulful beat selections helped inspire a wave of artists who embraced smoother, more atmospheric styles.

9. It made DatPiff crash

Upon its release, Kush & Orange Juice caused such an influx of traffic that mixtape giants DatPiff and LiveMixtapes temporarily went down. The crash showed how powerful mixtape culture had become, proving that a free release could create the same level of excitement and urgency as a major album drop. The “Black and Yellow” hitmaker knock DatPiff offline again with the equally well-received Taylor Allderdice.

10. Wiz Khalifa’s breakout moment almost didn’t happen

Before his eighth mixtape, Wiz Khalifa’s major-label career at Warner Bros. Records stalled after disagreements about musical direction. His single “Say Yeah” had moderate success but didn’t reflect his creative identity. Regaining independence with Rostrum Records allowed him to double down on his unique style (check out the aptly titled Deal Or No Deal if you’re unfamiliar). Ultimately, this all led to Kush & Orange Juice — the project that built the foundation for his rise to mainstream success.

11. “Good Dank” was crafted without any samples — just a guitar and pure creativity.

Rather than rely on a sample for “Good Dank,” Dan plugged an ESP-LTD electric guitar directly into a Great River preamp to achieve a warm, soulful sound. This hands-on approach mirrored the resourcefulness that defined the entire project. By avoiding sample clearance issues in this particular case, they also ensured that “Good Dank” remained intact when the project finally hit streaming platforms.