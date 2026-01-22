Image Image Credit Screenshot from Wohdee’s “No Behavior” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Wohdee’s “No Behavior” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“No Behavior” positions Wohdee as the latest voice to stamp DJ Mac and CrashDummy’s “WYFL Riddim.”

The Jamaica-shot visuals reinforce the song’s self-assured, lifestyle-first tone.

The single extends the run Wohdee built with the Mind Games series and key records like “My Shayla” and “WYM.”

Birmingham rapper Wohdee is tapping into a new lane with “No Behavior,” a fresh link-up with Jamaican hitmaking producer DJ Mac and co-producer CrashDummy. The single landed on streaming services on Wednesday (Jan. 21), with its official music video arriving on Thursday (Jan. 22).

The infectious cut is said to be part of the wider “WYFL Riddim” push, a juggling-style project built around one core instrumental that multiple artists take in different directions. The instrumental itself was released in late 2025. Since then, DJ Mac and CrashDummy have worked to keep the riddim moving across scenes, leaning into dancehall’s street-ready bounce while making room for international crossovers.

That crossover strategy sits at the center of the “WYFL” rollout. Recent releases connected to the riddim include Ndotz’s “Watch Me Now!” which fuses U.K. drill vibes with dancehall momentum, and MIST’s “Barl Out,” another Brit-facing collaboration that plugged the sound into rap audiences outside the Caribbean.

On “No Behavior,” Wohdee kept the tone confident and unbothered. The lyrics touched on self-care and glow-up routines, luxury flexes and a “don’t-try-me” stance, with repeated references to maintenance, driving a Beamer, and money talk framed through Jamaican currency. “Hair, nails, lashes, and I bet you're healing right?” she asked before cleverly adding, “I bet you told them give you space, you're a meteorite / You ‘bout to make something shake like a seizure.”

The visual matches that energy. Directed by BadGee, Ablo Savant and ShotByDeth, the clip showed Wohdee posted up with her crew of baddies on a rooftop before switching locations to interior scenes, including shots centered around beauty and salon-style self-care. Of course, the bodies were moving throughout.

Prior to “No Behavior,” Wohdee has been building momentum via her Mind Games EP series and notable songs like “My Shayla” (which saw a Ms Banks-assisted remix) “WYM,” “Buju (Mad Hatta),” and “Wauww.” She’s also delivered rewind-worthy freestyles for the likes of Kenny Allstar, On The Radar and Charlie Sloth’s “Fire In The Booth.”