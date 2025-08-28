Image Image Credit Rick Madonik / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Canadian rapper Drake has another presence in the city after his OVO (October's Very Own) store opened a new store in Yorkdale Saturday. Staff man the door to keep the numbers in the store limited. People were lined up for hours to get inside. A few people had camped out for the last two days at Yorkdale, awaiting the opening. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to set fire to Drake’s NYC OVO store.

The suspect’s actions were caught on video, showing her calmly leaving the scene after the damage.

Police charged the woman with criminal mischief and attempted arson following witness reports.

A disturbed woman wielded a hammer to attack Drake’s October's Very Own (OVO) store in New York City on Tuesday (Aug. 27), leaving smashed windows. Parts of the incident were caught on video.

TMZ reports that the woman was inside the store when she began smashing glass windows. Witnesses caught the incident on video. Footage shows the supposed vandal — dressed in a black bra, denim top and brown leather pants — then almost nonchalantly stroll down the store’s steps, makes a left and walks down the street as if she hadn’t just acted a fool moments earlier by hurling things onto the ground. A few NYPD officers then approached her on the corner. In the video, someone offscreen can be heard saying, “She’s on the corner trippin’...Black girl”.

Video shows the assailant standing with her cuffed hands behind her back. She can be heard saying, “He keeps calling me. His children.” She also says, “He stole my designs.” But there is no context to be able to determine what she’s exactly talking about. After officers search her belongings — which included a Telfar bag — the woman was inevitably placed inside an NYPD cruiser and taken away.

The NYC OVO store first opened its doors in December 2016 on Bond St. in the East Village neighborhood. It was the third brick-and-mortar location for the former ”Degrassi: The Next Genration” star’s brand, to open after Toronto and Los Angeles.

Reportedly, the cops say witnesses informed them that the woman allegedly did a lot of damage with the hammer. In the clip, the store’s doors and windows show damage from where they were cracked and broken by a blunt object. The authorities were also told that she attempted to set a fire inside of the store.

The unidentified woman was pinched and booked for criminal mischief and attempted arson. People say Drake is hot, and he was just crowned the top R&B/Hip Hop artist of the 21st century, but this was clearly taking things too far.