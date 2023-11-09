Image Image Credit Amy E. Price / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yak Gotti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yak Gotti was stabbed in jail on Sunday (Dec. 1) while awaiting a verdict in YSL’s RICO case. The “Rock Solid” rapper, née Deamonte Kendrick, who was indicted alongside Young Thug and 26 others, sustained “minor injuries from a sharp object” but is still expected to appear in court on Monday (Dec. 2).

“Deamonte Kendrick, also known as rapper Yak Gotti, and another jail resident were in a physical altercation,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WSB-TV/Channel 2. “The incident occurred at the South Annex in Union City, where both men were being housed. Kendrick will be in court today. This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending.”

Yak Gotti is one of two co-defendants left in the racketeering trial. He and Shannon Stillwell — who was coincidentally stabbed around the holidays in December 2023 — refused plea deals back in October. They’re both being accused of the 2015 murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas Jr.

Douglas Weinstein, the Atlanta rapper’s attorney, noted that he “fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home” at the time. Young Thug, on the other hand, pleaded no contest to RICO and gang leader charges. Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker sentenced him to time served on multiple counts and 15 years of probation.

Whitaker urged Young Thug to use his second chance to set a better example for the youth. “I know you’re talented, and if you choose to continue to rap, you need to try to use your influence to let kids know that is not the way to go and that there are ways out of poverty besides hooking up with the powerful guy at the end of the street selling drugs,” she said.

Since his release from prison, fans still haven’t gotten any new music from the “Check” artist. His sister, Dora Williams, urged everyone to “just give him time” to heal mentally.