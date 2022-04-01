Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug was released from prison in October, and so far, he hasn’t released any new music. However, on Thursday (Nov. 28), the rapper’s sister, Dora Williams, gave a promising update.

“My brother is going crazy with the new music. I promise y’all won’t be disappointed. Just give him time to heal mentally,” she explained via Twitter. “[Remember], he lost four [people] in 2022 and went to jail, fought a case for 2 years. In the mix of fighting for his life, we lost our sister in 2023. He’s coming.”

The past few years have been incredibly tough for Young Thug. In 2022, the mother of one of his children was tragically involved in a fatal shooting. That same year, he, Gunna and 26 other Young Stoner Life affiliates were arrested on racketeering charges.

While the “Digits” artist was initially looking at a 45-year recommendation, his sentence was reduced to time served on multiple counts and 15 years of probation, with the remainder to be commuted if he completes it without issue. “I take responsibility for my crimes,” Young Thug shared with the court before his release. “I am a smart guy. I am a good guy, and I really [have] a good heart.”

About a year into his sentencing, Young Thug’s older sister, Angela Grier, passed away. The court granted him a temporary release to attend her funeral.

In early November, a picture surfaced of Young Thug in the studio with Future, Travis Scott and Lil Baby. He previously told the last-mentioned artist, “Wham, let’s drop one on these rats,” followed by fans learning that they’ll be teaming up on WHAM.

Young Thug’s most recent LP, 2023’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, arrived with 15 tracks while he was incarcerated. It contained surefire cuts like “Oh U Went,” “Want Me Dead” and “Abracadabra,” while features came from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Future.