Ye says his apology for antisemitic remarks was driven by remorse, not commercial gain.

He denies using the statement to gain public favor ahead of his forthcoming album, BULLY, or to revive his brands.

The advertisement and interview aim to reshape public perception and address past harm.

Kanye West says his apology for past antisemitic comments wasn't just some calculated "PR move" meant to clear the runway for BULLY or revive his Yeezy brand. On Tuesday (Jan. 27) morning, the Chicago lyricist explained that his full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal came from genuine remorse.

“It’s my understanding that I was in the Top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the U.S. on Spotify in 2025, and last week, and most days as well,” Ye told Vanity Fair. “My upcoming album, BULLY, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify, too.”

West went on to claim that 2007’s Graduation was the “most listened-to” Hip Hop album of 2025, suggesting he didn’t need to publicly atone for his remarks in order to stay relevant. However, it’s worth noting that the project was actually the fourth, with Kendrick Lamar’s GNX claiming the top spot. “This, for me, as evidenced by the latter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality,” Ye added. “This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit.”

“I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far,” West said, before telling the publication, “As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word. It’s important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity.”

For anyone who missed it, West stated on Monday (Jan. 26) that he is “not a Nazi or an antisemite” in an advertisement titled “To Those I’ve Hurt.” The “All Falls Down” rapper explained that he went through a “four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior.” The father of four wrote, “I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.”