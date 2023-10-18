Image Image Credit Matthias Nareyek / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ye is starting to feel the weight of his most recent antisemitic and fatphobic comments. First, celebrities urged Elon Musk to ban him from Twitter. Then, his own peers — including Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator — began unfollowing him. Now, things have escalated to people making death threats against the “All Falls Down” artist’s kids.

“I'm reposting this. I don't think it was fair to have it taken down,” Ye wrote on Sunday (Feb. 9) morning in reference to a previous tweet that included the screenshot. Twitter understandably removed the post due to it violating their private information policy. He continued, “This was sent to my wife yesterday. People [are] threatening to kill my children.”

“[You] keep tweeting about me like I don’t know where your daughter [stays at],” read a text from an anonymous number, presumably from one of the many people Ye called out over the past few days. “We [are] gonna see if you [are] about what you type in person.”

“I know where North [West] lives. I know where her mom lives. It’s [a small] world. Delete your tweets about me,” the message continued before urging the Chicago rapper to “keep tweeting about fat people” instead. In another text, the sender threatened to “pull up on North so fast.”

“Watch me,” they said. “Be a man and answer my calls, Ye. You [are] a b**ch.” Naturally, fans went into detective mode to figure out who it might have been. After all, Ye has name-dropped a lot of people recently — Drake, Dave Chappelle, Adin Ross, Diddy, and even the late Virgil Abloh — so the list of possibilities isn’t exactly short.

Despite the obvious threat at hand, Ye continued his days-long tweeting spree. In a now-deleted post, he urged Kendrick Lamar to shout, “Free Puff” at the Super Bowl LIX and, for some reason, started posting adult content. It’s a rather unfortunate way to watch the Hip Hop icon spiral, but he’s surprisingly bounced back from plenty worse.