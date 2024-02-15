Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ye and Bianca Censori Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, was briefly the “most Googled person” in the world after her sheer dress stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Taking to Instagram on early Tuesday (Feb. 4), the “Jesus Walks” rapper proudly pointed it out with the receipts, of course.

“We beat the [Grammys],” Ye wrote in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts. “For clarity, Feb. 4, 2025, my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth.” In a subsequent Story, he shared a Google Trends screenshot where “Bianca Censori Grammys” outpaced “Grammy Winners 2025” in search interest.

Another photo showed the two keywords having over 5 million searches, with “Kendrick Lamar Grammys” and “Beyoncé Grammys” trailing behind at 1 million. For context, Censori wore a black fur coat over the see-through nude dress without anything on underneath. Shortly after, reports surfaced of the two being booted from the event, which Ye denied and blamed on Don Lemon, of all people.

“I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it… I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere,” Lemon said in a video shared on YouTube before urging Ye to “get your s**t straight.”

Controversy aside, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “CARNIVAL” was in the running for Best Rap Song. It competed against Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” Rapsody and Hit-Boy’s “Asteroids,” GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which ultimately ended up winning.

The Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid-assisted track initially appeared on Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 1 in February 2024. “Rich, Ty, Carti and the supporters that stood by us through everything, this No. 1 is for you. It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system,” Ye said in response to it topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.