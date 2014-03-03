Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ye and Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ye and Kai Cenat are finally on good terms, the streamer revealed on Sunday (Jan. 5).

Over the weekend, the Chicago multihyphenate shared a Photoshopped image of a horse bearing the text “Bully” — the name of his forthcoming solo album — inside the AMP House. “I don’t even know what this s**t means,” Cenat told his audience in a subsequent stream. “I know he’s got an album coming out, and I’m not gon’ lie, I think I’m officially a part of the rollout.”

The internet personality later joked, “He’s trying to call me a dehydrated horse. Oh my God. What does this mean? Is he gonna diss me?” After moments of contemplating, Cenat finally dialed up Ye’s manager, John Monopoly, who told him to be on the lookout for a call from the rapper.

“Not ending the stream until Kanye calls me,” Cenat read from a commenter before adding, “Will we be speaking to him tonight or not?” Unfortunately, the phone call never happened, but he did get an Instagram DM from the father of four.

“Oh my gosh. Kanye just texted me. Kanye said, ‘Happy New Year, family.’ I’m not lying to you,” Cenat said before showing the message to his viewers. “The beef is over, chat. The beef is over.” Moments later, he humorously began dancing to Aloe Blacc’s “The Man” and noted, “I just replied back. I said, ‘Let’s chat when you’re free, brother.’ W reply.”

Ye’s issues with Cenat began after the New York native poked fun at his and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 1 merchandise, joking that it didn’t fit him properly. In response, the “All Falls Down” artist called the streamer an “industry plant” and warned him to stop mentioning North West during Justin Laboy’s short-lived “The Download” podcast.

He explained, “Don’t mention my daughter’s name, and then you [are] dissing [who’s] paying their $200,000 a month child support… It be that kinda s**t where I’m like, ‘That don’t make God happy.’” Of course, since then, Cenat attended North’s 11th birthday party in June 2024.