Ye’s forthcoming solo album, BULLY, might be coming a lot sooner than fans expected. On Wednesday (Oct. 23), the “All Falls Down” rapper shared the official artwork, which arrived in black-and-white.

The image was shot by Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama and featured someone smiling, possibly wearing Ye’s custom grillz. He previously debuted the titanium mouthpiece in January. It notably drew inspiration from Richard Kiel’s Jaws from 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me.

“Three albums in one year. Amazing,” wrote one fan in the comments section. A separate Instagram user said, “God, I lived long enough to see this.” Another reply read, “I better hear Yuno Miles on the first song on the album,” seemingly referencing the meme rapper not making the final cut on VULTURES 2 track “BOMB.”

So far, BULLY has been teased with unofficial singles “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” and “PREACHER MAN,” both of which were first previewed in Haikou, China.

It’s also worth mentioning that Ye previously referenced his grillz on a remix of Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” In addition to taking jabs at Drake and J. Cole, the Chicago native dished out lines like, “Five hundred down on the bottom, five hundred up at the top/ Titanium grillz, call that ‘smile on the rocks.’”

Ye has a notorious history of scrapping projects. Yandhi was expected to come out in 2018 as a follow-up to the artist’s self-titled effort, but it never saw the light of day. Meanwhile, Turbo Grafx 16 was seemingly scheduled for a 2016 release, as teased by former collaborator Pete Rock.

That being said, fans are also curious whether Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 3 is still on the bill for 2024. The previous two installments of their album series were shared much later than expected, with VULTURES 2 potentially losing out on the No. 1 spot of the Billboard 200 chart due to constant pushbacks.