Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back in the billionaires club. On early Friday (Jan. 24), he revealed that his extensive catalog and Yeezy imprint boosted his net worth to a staggering $2.77 billion as of the present year.

“In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD, as confirmed by Eton Venture Services,” read a statement shared on the Chicago native’s Instagram. “The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.” He fittingly captioned the post, “LAA LA LA LA,” in reference to 2007’s “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

The iconic chorus, which appeared on Ye’s third studio album, Graduation, notably preceded the lines, “Then you can't tell me nothing, right?/ Excuse me, was you saying something?/ Uh-uh, you can't tell me nothing.” Fans certainly picked up on the nod in the comments section, with one person writing, “The caption is so unserious.”

Another reply with over 52,000 likes read, “Bro was a billionaire, lost everything, [and] became more rich.” Ye notably fell off Forbes’ highly coveted billionaires list in 2022 after being forced to cut ties with adidas, which reportedly accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth at the time. Adding to the fallout, JPMorgan Chase, Balenciaga and Gap also severed their relationships with the 808s & Heartbreak artist following his antisemitic remarks.

Earlier in the month, Ye revealed that he made $2,339,096 within 24 hours from Yeezy’s latest drop. The collection introduced the SL-01s — aka Yeezy Slides — and several hoodies, socks, sweatpants and tees in gray, white and black.

“They told you I was dead broke [and] cloned. [Does] this sound like a clone? I don't take advice; I give it,” he said in a now-deleted post celebrating the feat. “I do and say what the f**k I wanna say when I wanna say, how I wanna say [and] whenever I wanna say it.”