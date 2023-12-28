Image Image Credit Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It is safe to say there is no such thing as a dull moment for Ye fans. On Tuesday (Jan. 14), the father of four declared himself the “GOAT of all GOATs of any GOAT that was ever GOATed” following the massive success of his latest Yeezy drop.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper revealed that the collection — comprised of hoodies, sweatpants, socks and a new $20 sneaker — raked in an impressive $2,339,096 in just 24 hours. The slip-on shoes, dubbed the SL-01s, came in all-black, while the other pieces were available in white, gray and black.

"[I'm] your favorite GOAT’s favorite GOAT, your dad’s dad. Tell [your] mom you got a new dad," Ye posted on Instagram alongside an image of a literal goat, which also serves as the cover photo for his Spotify artist profile. He continued, "They told you I was dead broke [and] cloned. [Does] this sound like a clone? I don't take advice; I give it. I do and say what the f**k I wanna say when I wanna say, how I wanna say, [and] whenever I wanna say it.”

In a separate upload, the Donda creator shared a picture of a “dirty a**” laptop with the caption, “To be specific, any brand other than Yeezy, f**k you.” It appeared to be a not-so-subtle jab at adidas, whom the Chicago native had called out just a week earlier for allegedly burying his website in Google search results.

“Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done,” the Grammy Award winner stated in a Jan. 7 post, where he also called Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo “corny and disloyal” for collaborating with the German footwear brand. The SL-01s are likely one of the “10 other styles” Ye mentioned he’s been working on over the past two years.

Though he hasn’t given many updates on BULLY, fans were recently treated to AI-generated visuals for “530” from his and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES 2.