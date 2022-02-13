Image Image Credit Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ye and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite claiming to be on a social media break after his days-long meltdown on X, Ye just had to weigh in on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance, which he “really loved.” Taking to manager John Monopoly’s Instagram — since all of his own accounts are either shadow banned or deactivated — the Chicago multihyphenate branded it his favorite Super Bowl halftime show since Michael Jackson took the stage back in 1993.

“I kind of just barely remember [Jackson’s halftime show]. I just be seeing clips of it,” the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist admitted before segueing into Lamar’s “super simple” spectacle. “The flag was fresh. The way they did ‘HUMBLE.,’ the way the heads were moving. I was just shook. The man’s voice control and all that.”

It is interesting that Ye chose Lamar’s performance as his favorite, especially considering all the spectacular halftime shows from the past decade. Most notably, Beyoncé took the stage in 2013, then Dr. Dre — whose setlist Lamar was also a part of — in 2021, followed by Usher in 2024.

While most artists cycle through decades of hits for their appearances on the biggest stage in the world, Lamar’s Super Bowl show felt more like an extension of his surprise sixth studio album, GNX. As a result, the experience seemingly left some longtime K Dot fans — who may have been hoping he would perform hits from albums like To Pimp A Butterfly, good kid, m.A.A.d city or even Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — and others wanting more.

“Of course, they build up the controversy on whether he’s going to do the record,” Ye explained later in the post, obviously talking about “Not Like Us.” Lamar also packed his halftime show with plenty of heat, including the aforementioned “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.,” as well as GNX favorites like the chart-topping “squabble up,” “luther” with SZA and “tv off.”

As we have seen at least a dozen times with Ye over the past week, his praise for Lamar’s performance quickly spiraled into something else entirely. In fact, he spent the next minute comparing Drake to R. Kelly and plugging his Yeezy line. “[Kendrick] does this amazing Super Bowl performance, and then right after, they say it’s the worst Super Bowl performance,” the Donda artist said. “They use Black people against each other, and when they’re done with what their agenda is, they’re gonna kick you out.”