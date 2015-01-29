Image Image Credit Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ye seems to be stepping back from music to enjoy some gaming. On Wednesday (Jan. 1) night, the “All Day” artist posted gameplay footage of himself finishing a mission in The Last of Us Part II.

“[The] Last of Us [Part II] on Survivor+ mode got me spending all day on one board,” Ye captioned an Instagram Story, referring to the triple-A title’s second-highest difficulty. He added, “By far the best game ever made... This is not a sponsored post.”

The Last of Us Part II notably follows Ellie as she embarks on a revenge-fueled journey through a post-apocalyptic United States in an attempt to get justice for Joel Miller, the beloved protagonist from the series’ first installment.

Ye, like many other artists in Hip Hop, has long shared his passion for video games. At one point, he was even developing one inspired by 2014’s “Only One,” though the project — like many of the Chicago native’s earlier efforts — was eventually shelved. During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” he explained, “The idea is it’s my mother going through the gates of heaven. And you gotta bring her to the highest gates of heaven by holding her to the light. We’ve been working on it for like six months.”

Interestingly, Ye also made a cameo in Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn in 2018, albeit for a brief moment at the end of the game’s DLC.

Though we haven’t gotten many updates on the LP since its cover art reveal, Ye is expected to deliver his next solo album, BULLY, sometime in 2025. He gave early previews of tracks like “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” and “PREACHER MAN” during a listening experience in Haikou, China.

Among Ye’s other upcoming projects is the much-anticipated VULTURES 3, the final installment in his collaborative series with Ty Dolla Sign. Additionally, longtime fans can look forward to news on the release date for his billion-dollar documentary, In Whose Name? Directed by Nicolas Ballesteros, the film will examine “why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom.”