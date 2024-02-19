Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ye’s BULLY is “on the way,” the rapper teased on Tuesday (Oct. 15). The Chicago native shared an updated version of “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” which he previewed live for the first time in China, on Instagram.

"Updated from Tokyo," he captioned the post. "Ran the ASR through the SP 1,200.” In the snippet, Ye croons, “It's been a long time coming / Fresh new tires, I'm still running / It's a few things I'm overcoming / But the checks still clear, still.”

He continued, “Think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience up / Don't take this as disrespect, I'm sitting here trying to redirect / I’m thinkin' 'bout it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience up / Don't take this as disrespect, I'm still here in a trifecta.”

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” notably sampled The Mad Lads’ ’60s classic “Don’t Have to Shop Around,” which can be heard throughout the outro.

At the time of reporting, BULLY doesn’t have an official release date. However, “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” could end up on the project alongside “PREACHER MAN,” another track teased during Ye and Ty Dolla Design’s VULTURES listening experience in Haikou, China.

In February, the duo debuted their first joint project, VULTURES 1, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 148,000 album-equivalent units. Among its standout cuts were “CARNIVAL,” “BACK TO ME” and “TALKING.” Meanwhile, features included Playboi Carti, North West, Chris Brown, YG and Lil Durk, to name a few.

After numerous delays, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign followed the effort with VULTURES 2 in August. The project housed records like “FOREVER ROLLING” with Lil Durk and “530.” There’s no word on when — or even if — the third installment will arrive before 2024 wraps up like originally planned.