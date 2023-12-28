Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ye isn’t sparing anyone in 2025. On Tuesday (Jan. 7) night, the Chicago multihyphenate took to social media to call out adidas for what he claims are attempts to undercut his independent Yeezy line.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Ye accused adidas of intentionally pushing down his Yeezy site in Google Search results. “Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done,” he penned alongside a screenshot of the German footwear giant’s Yeezy landing page ranking at No. 1.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper continued, “You’re a $60 billion company that froze my accounts. Now, I’m back on my feet (no pun intended), and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again). I did phenomenal work for you guys, and because I stood up for myself, y'all tried to intimidate and oppress me. Everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet.’”

Elsewhere, Ye slammed “corny and disloyal” Jerry Lorenzo, whose Fear of God has a partnership with adidas. “I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood Bowl show being the so-called bigger man, but I’m never doing that again for no one,” he wrote.

Later in the post, Ye claimed the $20 price tag on Yeezy Pods was “burning the game to the ground [and] leaving only Yeezy left.” According to him, the website generated “$100 million dollars last year” despite only being live for six months. The rapper further explained, “I took the site down for [the remaining] six months to get control over my Shopify accounts. People wanted to make me believe that I couldn’t do this on my own. We sold over a million pairs.”

As for the future of his namesake brand, Ye revealed that he’s been “working on 10 other styles for the past two years.” While he didn’t reveal a release date for the new designs, fans can likely expect them to drop sometime after his upcoming solo album, BULLY.

Ye’s comments came just months after he and adidas reached a settlement in their years-long legal battle. The company’s CEO, Bjørn Gulden, announced that all the claims were dropped and neither party owed any financial retribution. “Whatever was is history,” he said, though that seems to be far from the case.