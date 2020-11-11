Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yella Beezy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

His bond may have been lowered from $2 million to $750,000, but the odds are evidently still stacked against Yella Beezy. On Thursday (March 27), the Dallas rapper appeared in court, where Judge Gracie Lewis reviewed his capital murder for remuneration charge in connection to the 2020 shooting of fellow hometown hero MO3.

Beezy’s grandmother, Alma Jean Alexander, told the court that the amount was just too much to ask. "He might [have] used to be, but if he could make a $2 million bond, he'd be out," she said. However, prosecutors argued that the “That’s On Me” hitmaker, who arrived dressed in an inmate uniform, is "substantially wealthy," pointing to his Frisco, TX mansion and a bulletproof GMC Denali — which, depending on the build, can easily go upward of $200,000.

Take a look at the court hearing below.

Under Judge Lewis’ bond conditions, Beezy isn’t allowed to have any contact, “direct or indirect,” with any of the victims or witnesses, presumably MO3’s family, potential eyewitnesses, or even the shooter captured in the dashcam footage shown in court. “If it's you or anybody on your behalf, there's going to be a problem. Do you understand that?" she emphasized.

As Rap-Up previously reported, the Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc artist allegedly offered Kewon Dontrell White cash to kill MO3. Court records claimed that he “called [White] on or about the 11th day of November 2020,” which was within 24 hours of the late musician’s death.

The Rapper Withdrew $40,000 Just Days After MO3’s Death

Investigators seemingly have evidence to back that up, too. “The state has also had time to review bank records of the [Yella Beezy]. These records would show that the defendant withdrew $40,000 in the days following the murder of Melvin Noble,” they said. “For the record, that was a cash withdrawal.”

Either way, things don’t look too good for Beezy. Between the alleged payout and a money trail that prosecutors appear to be watching closely, the case against him is piling up fast. Bond or not, he's certainly got a long legal battle ahead.