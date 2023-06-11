Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt YFN Lucci Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sunday afternoon (Jan. 12), “The Breakfast Club’s” Loren LoRosa reported that YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, will be released from prison in January 2025. She confirmed the reports that have been circulating with a source close to his camp.

Her post stated, “YFN LUCCI IS SET TO BE RELEASED FROM PRISON THIS MONTH ... Jan 2025 ... I’ve confirmed the reports. A source close to the rapper tells me, Lucci will be released ANY DAY NOW. His teams literally checking their phones daily for the call. He’ll be under set conditions or rules he has to follow at the time of his release (which is standard), but I’m told the conditions aren’t too crazy ... They’re the same conditions that were set forth at the time of his plea.”

One fan responded, “Only one that kept it solid. He ain’t tell on his opp and Thug own ppl told it’s crazy. Lucci a real one.” Someone else explained, “Dam Lucci got mad respect he sat down and did that.” Fans applauded the fact that he did not cooperate with the authorities when they attempted to offer him less time in exchange for information.

The popular melodic rapper has worked with 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, PnB Rock, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, Trouble and many others. He was arrested in 2021 on RICO charges of alleged gang activity in Georgia’s Fulton County. In January 2024, Fox 5 News reported, he “pleaded guilty to one count of violation of Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act” and that he was “charged with racketeering, violating the state’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

YFN Lucci has yet to speak publicly about his possible release. Fans are seemingly excited to see how Lucci will move once he is released from prison. Watch a video from one of his most popular tracks, “Everyday We Lit,” featuring the late PnB Rock below!