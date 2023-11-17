Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Dolph Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, the man accused of killing Young Dolph, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday (Sept. 26). He was found guilty on several charges, including first-degree murder and firearm possession as a felon. The verdict arrived almost three years after the Memphis rapper was shot and killed in his hometown at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies.

In light of the decision, several of Dolph’s family members and friends have already spoken out. Taking to Instagram, the “Get Paid” hitmaker’s wife, Mia Jaye, wrote, “Today's verdict brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system. On behalf of my children, family, and myself, I would like to thank law enforcement, the prosecution, and everyone involved for their diligent work in presenting the facts that led to this conviction.”

“We are also grateful to the public for standing with us and advocating for accountability throughout this process,” she continued before noting that the road to Johnson’s conviction was “incredibly frustrating.” Jaye shared, “My faith has been tested, but Adolph's tragic execution has only strengthened my resolve to fight for justice — not only for him but for all Black men.”

On Monday (Sept. 23), co-defendant Cornelius Smith testified after pleading guilty to murder charges. During his testimony, he named Johnson, Hernandez “Quett” Govan, and Yo Gotti’s slain brother, Big Jook, as being part of the group behind Dolph’s murder.



It’s also worth mentioning that Johnson didn’t get a chance to take the defense stand. In fact, prosecutor Paul Hagerman declared the case to be “over again for the fifth time” after showing a FaceTime call between Johnson and Jook, who allegedly put a $100,000 hit on Dolph’s head.

“We ask that you remember the man who enjoyed giving opportunities to those who are often overlooked and counted out,” Dolph’s sister, Carlissa Thornton, said in a statement on behalf of his family. “We ask that you remember the man who enjoyed giving back to others, being an inspiration to those who come from less-than-ideal backgrounds, and knowing that they are seen and can change their outcomes and the lives of others by doing something positive. We will continue to heal and keep Adolph’s legacy alive.”